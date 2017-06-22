Moscow Ballet’s ‘Great Russian Butcracker’ auditions held for area youth

Submitted by B. J. Coleman

The Moscow Ballet will be holding free open auditions for ballet students AGE 6-18 from all around the Pierce County area for a once in a lifetime experience! Students chosen will have the exciting opportunity to dance with this internationally renowned Russian ballet company.

A ballerina/ audition director from Moscow Ballet will be visiting our area to hold auditions on Monday, September 11th and will then teach dances at their partner school, Dance Theatre Northwest, in University Place, WA as scheduled from Sept 12-14th.

The Moscow Ballet audition director will run auditions, cast during auditions and teach the choreography for all casts. A rehearsal schedule will then be created for participants who will be performing as guests with the Moscow Ballet in their “Great Russian Nutcracker” performance on Thursday, November 9th 2017 at Broadway Center’s Pantages Theatre in downtown Tacoma, WA.

The open audition is free but requires pre-registration, If cast, each participant will pay a cast fee of $50 for costume rental and experience. This fee covers their ballerina at the studio, handmade costumes for their performance, studio rehearsals, professional photography, rehearsals on stage with the ballet company and performance with the Moscow Ballet.

Register at and get more information at Nutcracker.com/Dance-With-Us. Also, get tickets at the best prices organizing a group and calling 1-800-320-1733.

There will also be an Intermediate/Advanced Level Ballet Class available on Thursday, September 14th. Fee is $40. Time to be announced.