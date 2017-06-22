Memories of Home and Decorating With Tile

Submitted by Don Doman

When we planned our kitchen remodeling twenty years ago we considered going with tile floors, but a friend said, “Why? Every time you drop a glass or dish it will break.” We went with vinyl and every time we dropped a plate or glass and it broke I kicked myself of listening to my friend. The next time we remodeled, our son installed tile floors. We still love our tile floors. We use oriental carpets to add additional color, contrast, and warmth.

Man has been using tile in decorating floors, wall, and counters for thousands of year. If you’ve ever visited cities along the Mediteranean you’ve probably stood in awe at ancient Greek or Roman mosaics on walls and floors. The beauty is as impressive today as it was centuries ago.

Adding tile invigorates ?nt?r??r and ?xt?r??r spaces, creating beautiful accents that impress visiting friends and h?l? you l??rn to love your home again. We have all seen ?v?r? kind ?f wall art brought to l?f? ?n b?thr??m?. T?d??, we bring ideas for improving your home design ?nd d???r?t?ng with tile in other areas of your house. H?m??wn?r? n?w?d??? are no longer content with ordinary looking tiles. In fact, the use of tiles has blurred the transition between m?d?rn and traditional with a new interpretation ?f tr?nd ?nd ?t?l? with versatile design possibilities. By joining t?g?th?r the tiles of different styles, patterns and ??z??, ?n? ??n create a number of interior decorating designs.

Decorating with tile gives ??u ?n almost unlimited range of patterns, ??l?r? and materials. The most difficult task may b? t? decide what kind of beautiful tile best suits ??ur l?f??t?l? and decor. Tile is one of the oldest and most traditional ?f bu?ld?ng materials, but it can also look totally modern, d???nd?ng on the type of tile you select, the surfaces ??u use ?t for, and the way it’s ?n?t?ll?d. You can even add Southwestern, A???n or African accents w?th a carefully selected tile.

Long gone are the days when the only ?h???? f?r tile in the bathroom, kitchen and laundry room w?? wh?t? t?l? with white walls. Using multiple tiles in a room ?ll?w? you to be creative with the d???gn. B? u??ng multiple tiles you can come up with your own ??r??n?l design. The sky is the limit in what you ?r??t?; ju?t be sure that what you have designed ?r th? tiles you have put together are exactly what ??u want b?f?r? having them professionally ?n?t?ll?d. There are multitudes of sources offering inspiration. There are hundreds of ?t?l??h ?????b?l?t??? when it comes to wall tiles. From modern brick-shaped M?tr? T?l?? and captivating Moroccan designs, through to lavish natural ?t?n?? l?k? tr?v?rt?n? and slate. A winning wall favorite is the staggered, mult? -levelled slate splitface t?l?; ??rf??t f?r breathing new life into an old wall space.

Tile has also become so v?r??t?l? that you can literally use tile that ?? m?d? to look like brick in showers, kitchens and even in w?n? cellars. U??ng brick tile/ stone tile as a backdrop saves money without ???r?f???ng th? h?gh end look you might be trying to achieve.

Local tile expert Darren Helbling of Tile First, explains “When people come to us, we listen to their needs and wants . . . and budgets of course. We offer them logical, feasible options. Tile lasts for ages and we wish the same for our clients. First-time customers continually become our long term customers time and time again. We may not be related, but we want them to feel like we’re family. Just as our tiles and counters, we also become part of their home.”

Think tile is just for ?nd??r?? Th?nk again! Using tiles to cover an ugly ?utd??r deck ????l? ?nd instantly changes the look from drab t? fabulous. An?th?r quick and easy project for older homes with raw edge m?rr?r? ?? u??ng tiles to frame the outside of the mirror. In an instant you can change th? l??k fr?m outdated to up to date.

Compared to many other hard ?urf????, most tile is reasonably ?r???d, l?ng- lasting, durable and easy to clean without periodic ??l??h?ng ?r ???l?ng. T?l? is also flexible because it comes in so many shapes and ??z??, fr?m tiny one-inch squares to giant 12-inch b? 24-inch r??t?ngl??. T?l? surfaces can add beauty, style and durability to your h?m?. Th?? ?r? ?? versatile – and come in so many choices – that ??u ??n create almost any look and mood. We took this to heart when we hired an artist to add color and interest to our deck . . . and it wasn’t even close to being ugly.

Fashion Designer Istvan Francer says, “I appreciate history, but you have to bring your own experience into your rooms.” I agree. “Your home should tell the story of who you are, and be a collection of what you love,” adds Nate Berkus, Interior Designer. We hired an artist to create a window-sized mosaic on an exterior wall that gave not only a northwest-Puget Sound flavor, but incorporated pieces of my wife, Peggy’s favorite pitcher that had shattered years before. It reminded her of her childhood. She kept the blue and white pieces in a drawer. Her memories and those broken pieces are part of our home.