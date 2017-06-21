Youth and Seniors To Plant Gardens & New Friendships in Lakewood

Three local high school students and a group of residents of Lakewood Meadows, a SHAG senior living community, will work together to fill and plant 10 new raised garden beds at the community at 11 a.m., June 23, 5228 112th St. SW, Lakewood. The elevated gardens are designed to make it easy for the seniors to cultivate vegetables, herbs and blossoms, and also reap broader benefits.

“Many of our residents are longtime gardeners accustomed to growing produce and flowers and sharing them with their neighbors,” said Jay Woolford, executive director of SHAG. “These new beds will enable them to continue this meaningful tradition. They will also be able to provide their gardening wisdom with the students, which we hope will plant the seeds for friendships between the generations.”

SHAG is providing the garden beds and the soil; other materials have been donated by The Home Depot of Tacoma, Mall Blvd. location.