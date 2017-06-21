Vacation Bible School at First Baptist Church of Lakewood

Submitted by First Baptist Church of Lakewood

Turn your kids into Galactic Starveyors June 26-30, 2017 (9 am-12:30 pm) at First Baptist Church of Lakewood (5400 112th St SW, Lakewood, WA 98499 – 253-582-1000). Vacation Bible School is open to those finishing 1st Grade to 6th Grade.

As kids focus their telescopes on the marvels painted in the sky by the Creator, they will discover the wonder among all wonders – that the God who created everything there is – the knowable and the unknowable, the visible and the invisible – wants a personal relationship with them. Invite your kids into the clubhouse and show them the God who is over the moon in love with them.