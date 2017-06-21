“Taste Express” free to the Taste of Tacoma

Pierce Transit is operating the “Taste Express” this year for the Taste of Tacoma event June 23 – 25. Rides are free, thanks to Taste of Tacoma organizer Festivals, Inc., which is paying for the service in its entirety. Riders can catch the Taste Express at Tacoma Community College (TCC) Transit Center, located at 19th St. and Mildred. Taste Express service will operate every 30 minutes from TCC beginning at 10 a.m. each day. Parking at TCC around the transit center is free.

Customers can catch the Taste Express back to TCC at Point Defiance Park’s main entrance near Pearl St. and North Park Way. The last buses will leave the Taste of Tacoma at 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

SHUTTLE paratransit transportation is available for registered SHUTTLE customers during normal SHUTTLE service hours. Registered SHUTTLE customers should call 253-581-8000 (option 1, then option 2) one to five days in advance to schedule their trip. SHUTTLE customers will be dropped off and picked up at a temporary designated zone near Point Defiance Park’s main entrance.

In addition to the Express, Pierce Transit also has local routes that go to the Taste of Tacoma, and many routes have service to TCC with connections to the Taste Express. For more information, visit Pierce Transit’s route information page at piercetransit.org/pierce-transit-routes.

In keeping with the City of Tacoma’s traffic control plan, Routes 10, 11 and 15 will be on detour during the Taste of Tacoma as follows:

· Route 10 – TCC to Point Defiance. Route 10 will not serve bus stops between Pearl St. and North Parkway to or from the ferry landing. Route 10 will serve the regular stop located outside Point Defiance’s entrance on Pearl St. at North Park Way.

· Route 11 – Downtown Tacoma to Point Defiance. Route 11 will not serve bus stops between Pearl and North Park Way to or from the ferry landing. Buses will serve the regular stop located outside Point Defiance’s entrance on Pearl St. at North Park Way.

· Route 15 – Downtown to Defiance Trolley. The Trolley will not serve the Point Defiance Visitors Center, but it will serve the stop at the Zoo & Aquarium and the regular stop outside Point Defiance’s entrance on Pearl St. at North Park Way.

Pierce Transit is also kicking off a summer series on Friday, June 23 called “Transit to Trails.” For one Friday in June, July and August the agency is inviting the public to join them on a specific route to an outdoor-centered location. Along the way agency staff will provide riders with information about how to ride, trip planning tips, and a special outdoor pocket pack that includes a pre-loaded $10 ORCA card.

The first Transit to Trails event will take place on Friday, June 23, on the Taste Express. The Transit to Trails trip will leave TCC at noon. Riders should meet at the TCC Taste Express boarding location by 11:50 a.m. No RSVP is required.