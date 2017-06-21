SR 167 ramp to SR 512 closes overnight

TACOMA – Travelers on State Routes 167 and 512 may need to take alternate routes Thursday night during asphalt preservation work.

From 9 p.m. Thursday, June 22, to 5 a.m. Friday, June 23, Washington State Department of Transportation crews will grind and replace damaged asphalt on SR 167 ramps to and from SR 512. This work will require the following closures:

Right-lane closure on northbound SR 167 approaching the exit to SR 512.

Closure of the northbound SR 167 ramp to westbound SR 512.

Right-lane closure on the ramp from SR 512 to northbound SR 167.

Travelers are advised to plan for extra travel time during these closures. Travelers seeking to enter SR 512 from SR 167 are advised to seek alternate routes.

