Complete Lakewood Asian Film Fest Schedule Announced

The complete listing of films and show times has been announced by Asian Film Fest coordinator Phil Raschke.  Raschke noted the three day, five film event is free to the public and will be held this year at Pierce College, Fort Steilacoom campus.

Raschke said complete details to include special attractions are listed on the accompanying schedule.  Military are welcome and parking is also free.  The event is sponsored by the Lakewood Arts Commission.  For more information, call 253-861-1366.

