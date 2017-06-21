Bates: Broadcasting student wins award from TV organization

Bates Technical College Broadcasting/Video Production student Annika Welsh won the 2017 College Award for Excellence from the Northwest Region of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS).

Annika took home the award in the Photographer/Editor category for a production titled, “Survival Guide to Playing in a Band and Music Video.” She won the award because of her outstanding achievement as director/producer/editor/script, demonstrating a high level of skill for her craft.

Congratulations, Annika!

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.