Raising Money By Playing A Round . . . of Golf

Submitted by Don Doman

A relaxing walk with friends laughing at each other, talking about god, sex, and how to save the world is sometimes referred to as golf.

I rarely play anymore, and when I did play, I was never really good, but I enjoyed myself. Currently I only play in local fund raising tournaments. I like the tournaments for the Tacoma Executives Association, Soroptimist International (Tacoma Chapter), and Transportation Club of Tacoma. I can usually put together a foursome for these tournaments, which are fun. Some teams have really serious golfers. My teams don’t. As we play we take the game seriously until every thing becomes futile. Sometimes the futility raises its head early and sometimes it takes four or five holes. We usually finish tired and happy. When merit prizes are awarded, my optimistic attitude has me wondering if any members of our team have won something for our skill. Then I wonder if we won anything because of luck. We take what we can get.

Local tournaments sometimes stretch the basic rules of golf, but are always entertaining.

With Tacoma Executives Association, I’m playing with other members, so it’s fun just being around each other in a relaxed atmosphere. For the Soroptimist tournament we are raising money for programs that help women and girls. And, with the Transportation Club of Tacoma we are raising monies for college scholarships. The next tournament on my calendar is Hi Jinks for the Transportation Club on August 2nd at Northshore Golf Course in Northeast Tacoma.

Last year each participant won a prize and there was also a drawing for five fantastic prizes as well. There is always a need for prize donations and for participants. For details and to sign up, please visit www.transportationcluboftacoma.org/hi-jinks. Last year we had our best year ever, which enabled us to present scholarship awards to seventeen students at our June meeting. Sponsored scholars are eligible for funds yearly if they continue in school and do well. Scholarship winners were admitted to mostly Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana schools. Some had already departed for their schools and some were soon leaving for summer jobs before attending classes this fall.