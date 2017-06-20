Cybersecurity firm Infoblox to hire up to 100 more in Tacoma

Infoblox Inc., the Silicon Valley-based network control and security company, has designated its Tacoma, WA office as a “Center of Excellence for Technology Innovation” and a “Hiring Hub.” The company has nearly doubled its employee count from its initial hiring phase and is planning to expand its headcount to as much as 150 people by the end of 2018.

When Infoblox leaders were seeking to establish a new Center of Excellence, they considered 12 different communities across the nation. The site selection criteria focused on areas with higher education institutions that produce qualified computer engineering graduates, were close to established tech companies, and offered an affordable cost-of-living for its employees. Austin, TX, typically a strong contender for tech firms seeking a foothold in a secondary market due to its tendency to offer large incentive packages, was among the other sites being considered.

“We were looking for a place that had many of the factors employees look for to work, play, and raise a family,” said Norma Lane, executive vice president of people and places at Infoblox. “Tacoma proved itself to be the top place for Infoblox to attract and retain talent.”

The talented pool of tech workers at nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) combined with the involvement of city, county, and state leaders makes Tacoma a desirable business partner and location for growing a business.

“This new Center of Excellence for Technology Innovation anchors another important global software firm in Washington state, and further diversifies our powerful tech sector beyond the Greater Seattle area,” said Governor Jay Inslee. “Infoblox is building lasting partnerships that will provide outstanding training and job opportunities in Pierce County, particularly for the many talented men and women leaving military service at JBLM.”

A warm welcome to Tacoma from city leaders further reinforced Infoblox’s decision to designate the city a Hiring Hub. The company brought a of group employees and their spouses from the Bay Area to introduce them to Tacoma last February, showcasing the local schools, housing, parks, and cultural attractions.

City of Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland said, “Close proximity to the University of Washington Tacoma’s Institute of Technology, and downtown amenities provide synergy that will help ensure Infobox’s success.” She added, “Our community welcomes their continued growth.”

Five of the employees who visited Tacoma last winter have since accepted the opportunity to relocate, bringing with them not just their belongings but also their Bay Area salary. Other staff members in the Silicon Valley office are planning their moves to Tacoma in the coming months.

“Infoblox choosing Tacoma is a perfect example of how economic growth happens,” said Bruce Kendall, President and CEO of the Economic Development Board for Tacoma-Pierce County. “It takes multiple agencies coming together to create a business-friendly climate, which ultimately benefits people throughout the South Sound.”

About Infoblox

Infoblox delivers Actionable Network Intelligence to enterprise, government, and service provider customers around the world. As the industry leader in DNS, DHCP, and IP address management, the category known as DDI, Infoblox provides control and security from the core—empowering thousands of organizations to increase efficiency and visibility, reduce risk, and improve customer experience. infoblox.com/company/careers