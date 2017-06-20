4th of July Freedom Fair and Air Show coming to Tacoma

Tacoma’s 4th of July extravaganza will be back to thrill the masses again this year. The volunteers who are part of the non-profit organization, that presents the annual Freedom Fair that features the air show and fireworks over Commencement Bay, will not be stopped.

They are not letting slow to materialize sponsorships and donations prevent the aircraft and fireworks from flying high into the sky. “It is a decades-old tradition for thousands of people to stroll along the Ruston Way Waterfront among 200 options that create two miles of smiles on Independence Day” said Gary Grape who has been an organizer of this event for over 15 years. “They enjoy stopping at the restaurants, food and beverage booths, beer gardens, arts and crafts vendors, car show, pole vault event, kids’ fun zone, commercial exhibits, and 6 live entertainment areas that complement the air show and fireworks. It’s the wide variety of entertainment options and the beautiful setting helped get the Tacoma Freedom Fair named one of the ten “World’s Best” fireworks events by the Travel Channel.” Grape said. See www.freedomfair.com for complete entertainment schedule.

Once again it’s that time of year for the Tacoma Freedom Fair’s 4th of July Air Show! For decades an annual aerial ballet has played out in the skies over Ruston Way. This year brings some returning favorites and some new performers as well from up and down the West Coast. From high performance aerobatic airplanes, veteran air show pilot and performer John Mrazek along with his Harvard Mark IV, and his Pussycat II, will dazzle audiences, spectators, or anyone watching with a spectacular aerial ballet. With lots of noise, smoke, and skill, John’s aerobatic performance will bring the entire air show crowd to a standstill. For a beautiful turbo-jet aerobatic and formation display, John is joined by his son Richard, both flying L29 Delfins. Richard also flies a graceful aerobatic display in a Yak 18 T.

Get ready for a different kind of performance as Will Allen, the “Rock n Roll Air Show Man,” puts on a show that is a combination aerial display and rock concert! Using state of the art broadcasting equipment, Will is able to sing and announce live from the airplane in a way never done before.

In addition to Will Allen and John Mrazek, Greg Howard, Vicky Benzing, the Cascade Warbirds, Renny Price, Ken Hildebrandt, Historic Flight Foundation and The Juranich Brothers will be dazzling the thousands of spectators along the shores of Puget Sound.

Don’t miss this exciting afternoon of aerial skill that kicks off at 1:30 PM!

The Freedom Fair is presented by a community-based, volunteer-driven, non-profit 501 C (3) organization called the Tacoma Events Commission. It is independent of the City of Tacoma. Commission members volunteer and work all year to prepare for the annual event. Grape said, “We have to rely on the generosity of the community to help meet the financial and staffing needs required to produce one of the largest 4th of July celebrations in the United States. This year is no different. In fact, the need has increased. Sponsors and donors are in short supply. We are asking business people and private citizens to help keep the air show and the other 4th of July traditions alive to step forward. We are taking a leap of faith to commit to presenting the Freedom Fair this year. The bills will be paid from the support received right up to the day of the event with the donations dropped in buckets at the gate.” Visit www.FreedomFair.com for details on how to donate or call (253) 507-9357.