TNT: Lakewood to stick with Puget Sound Regional Council for now

The city of Lakewood will try to mend fences with the Puget Sound Regional Council rather than lead an effort to abandon the group. A study commissioned by the city has recommended Lakewood work more closely with the regional planning giant, which doles out close to $250 million in federal transportation money annually.
