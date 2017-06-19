The Suburban Times

The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place

TNT: Lakewood to stick with Puget Sound Regional Council for now

By 1 Comment

The city of Lakewood will try to mend fences with the Puget Sound Regional Council rather than lead an effort to abandon the group. A study commissioned by the city has recommended Lakewood work more closely with the regional planning giant, which doles out close to $250 million in federal transportation money annually.

Read more: Lakewood to stick with Puget Sound Regional Council for now | The News Tribune

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Comments

  1. Can we FINALLY get a weed store in Lakewood? Have to drive into Tacoma to get some all the time and always end up shopping/eating/spending my money there instead of here in Lakewood.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *