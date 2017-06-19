Stroll along Tacoma’s Beautiful Waterfront

Tacoma, Wash. – Extend your celebration of the Festival of Sail through Walk Tacoma Day with a summer stroll along the scenic downtown waterfront. Downtown On the Go’s Waterfront Walk is on Wednesday, June 21 from 5:15 – 6:30 p.m.

The event, sponsored by Veteran & Business Service, will start at the Tacoma Dome Station at 505 E 25th and end with live music, light refreshments, and free exploration of the museum exhibits at Foss Waterway Seaport at 6:30 p.m. Following the social, participants have the option to take a boat ride along the waterway back to the Museum of Glass, where they can ride the Link or walk the half mile back to the starting point of the walk.

The free 1.5 mile walk is led by Wesley Wenhardt of the Foss Waterway Seaport, and walkers will hear historical tidbits and modern developments of the downtown waterfront as well as learn cool facts about Foss Waterway Seaport!

A great place to explore, “the Thea Foss Waterway was once considered one of the top five polluted waterways in the nation and has transformed itself over time into a vibrant downtown destination gateway filled with marinas, residential developments, restaurants, and more,” according to Norman Gollub, the Executive Director of the Foss Waterway Development Authority.

Register for the walk online at www.downtownonthego.org/go/walking or sign-in at the event. The event is free, and all ages are welcome.

This year, the Children’s Museum of Tacoma will be partnering with Downtown On the Go to provide an activity for children at all of the Walk Tacoma events to encourage families to participate. Along the route, children will have the opportunity to hunt for “Tacoma Rocks” and complete a Waterfront Walk photo Bingo card.

The Walk Tacoma Series, sponsored by MultiCare and the Puyallup Watershed Initiative Active Transportation COI, is a seven-event walking series held on the first Wednesday of the month, from April through September. The fun, themed walks, now in their eighth year, encourage people to enjoy downtown on foot by introducing new walking routes and sharing information about the community and its history through guided tours. The walks are scheduled at lunch hour or just after work to encourage downtown employees, students, and residents to walk during the day, whether to and from work or school, at a lunch break, or to run a quick errand.

For more information on the Walk Tacoma Series, visit www.downtownonthego.org or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.