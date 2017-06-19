Randi Zuckerberg to keynote Inaugural South Sound Summit

Tacoma, WA – Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce announced today that Emmy nominee and Founder/CEO of Zuckerberg Media, Randi Zuckerberg will be the keynote speaker for the inaugural South Sound Summit.

Zuckerberg, author of New York Times best seller Dot Complicated, will speak on Trends Impacting Your Business Now.

The South Sound Summit will draw 1,000 attendees from across the south Puget Sound region with inspiring speakers, practical business solutions and expert advice for businesses of all sizes. The Monday, October 30th half-day event in Tacoma, WA will take place at the Greater Tacoma Convention and Trade Center and will offer programming designed for attendees ranging from frontline employees to C-suite level executives.

“We are very excited to have such a huge powerhouse come to the inaugural South Sound Summit”, said Tom Pierson CEO/President of Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber. “Randi Zuckerberg is an iconic giant in the digital world but her entrepreneurial prowess and spirit are something that will benefit the entire community!”

South Sound Summit takes place October 30th, 2017 in Tacoma, WA. To register for the summit, please visit www.southsoundsummit.com.