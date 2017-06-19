Lakewood road closures June 20-26, 2017

If you’re trying to navigate the city this week, here’s the roads to avoid while crews perform night work:

South Tacoma Way

Steilacoom Boulevard to 88th Street: Road closed Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday between 90th and 86th streets starting at 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. Detour in place, businsses are open and signs will be posted ot help people navigate construction – flaggers will also be onsite to help get customerrs into businesses. The road is closed for grinding/paving work and to install two new traffic signals.

Elsewhere on South Tacoma Way the road will be reduced to one lane in each direction Wednesday, Thursday and Monday (6/26) while crews stripe the road.The city will work as quickly as possible to restore full access and thanks residents and visitors for their patience while these improvements are completed.

Lakeview Avenue

Closures are planned for Friday and Saturday between Kendrick Street and Steilacoom Boulevard for striping. Sections of road will be closed starting at 8 p.m. The intersections of Lakeview Avenue and 108th Street and Lakeview Avenue and 100th Street will close around midnight Saturday.