CPTC to Celebrate 21st Commencement Ceremony

LAKEWOOD, Wash. – Clover Park Technical College will celebrate nearly 400 graduating students from its two campuses and 43 programs during its 21st Annual Commencement Ceremony at the Tacoma Dome Tuesday, June 20, at 6:30 p.m.

Graduating students will include those who have completed their program from fall 2016 through summer 2017. During the ceremony, students and guests will hear from keynote speaker Mark Lindquist, Pierce County Prosecutor, and student speaker Myra Morales, 2017 graduate of the Computer Networking program.

Admission to the ceremony is open to the public, and guest do not need to RSVP. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. There are security protocols that will impact all attendees: everyone will pass through a metal detector, no backpacks are allowed, and bags or purses cannot be larger than 13 inches by 15 inches.

For more information, visit www.cptc.edu/graduation.