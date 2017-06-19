“All That Dance” Promises Fabulous Dance and Fun June 24

Submitted by Dance Theatre Northwest

Slated for Saturday, June 24th at 4:00 PM at the Mount Tahoma Auditorium “All That Dance” features “42nd Street,” “Almost Blue,” “The Reef,” Fascinating Rhythm,” “African Spirit,” excerpts from “Swan Lake,” and “Sleeping Beauty,” with a fabulous all cast finale.

Musical Theatre Style Dance, Ballet, Jazz, Contemporary and Tap numbers combine to create a fabulous show that is fun for the whole family. Artistic director and choreographer, Melanie Kirk Stauffer, has put together an energetic lineup along with instructor/choreographers, Katherine Neumann, and Bonnie Calvert who will be sharing fun, fanciful dance created for a varied cast that ranges from professional dancers, to students and dancers of all ages.

Featured performers include Katherine Neumann, Oceana Thunder, Neil Alexander, Madeline Ewer, Philandra Eargle and Emma Young along with DTNW’s Dance Ensemble Members, Jr Company, students and guest performers.

Mount Tahoma’s venue at 4634 South 74th in Tacoma offers Free Parking and is Handicapped Accessible. Tickets are available online at DTNW.org, and at the studio office at 2811 Bridgeport Way West in University Place, WA, and will also be on sale day of show at the Mt Tahoma theatre box office from 3:00 PM. Student, Senior (0ver 60), and children tickets $11-13 and Adults $22-26 with discounts for groups and military.

Dance Theatre Northwest is a 501-c-3 non-profit organization is committed to making dance as an important art form accessible to individuals and groups and to assisting future dancers and artists. For more information visit www.DTNW.org or call 253-778-6534.