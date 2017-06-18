The Suburban Times

PCTV: University Place holds Target Zero emphasis patrol in June

DUI, impaired driving, distracted driving and speeding are all behaviors the University Place Police Department will crackdown on in a special Target Zero emphasis patrol in June. Hear from Police Chief Mike Blair.

