Fort Steilacoom Pavilion in the Park agreement before Council

For three years the city has worked with the Rotary Club of Lakewood to establish a community gathering space in Fort Steilacoom Park.
A series of public meetings were held, including a thorough community review process, which ultimately led to the design of a multi-use structure and a preferred location for the “Pavilion in the Park” project.
The proposed structure is roughly 1 acre and includes a stage, sound and lighting equipment and storage rooms. It also has access and park space to support exterior building needs, landscaping and spectator seating.
Estimated cost for developing this project is $750,000, of which $450,000 will come from the city’s lodging tax capital funds and $300,000 will come from cash and in-kind services from the Rotary Club of Lakewood.
The pavilion will provide a venue for community gatherings, ceremonies, performances, entertainment and special events.
The City Council is expected to review and vote on an agreement at its Monday meeting outlining the partnership with the Rotary Club of Lakewood and the plan moving forward to develop the pavilion.
Comments
Cynthia Endicott says
Existing infrastructure already exists in Lakewood with appropriate safety and security personnel nearby. Utilize empty buildings, paved parking, and public transportation at the Lakewood Town Center and preserve what is left of the nature trails, wildlife, and recreational areas at the park. We do need some quiet, green spaces within Pierce County as well as gathering spaces for crowds. This will Impact traffic, parking, and noise in the park, changing it’s character. Rotary is paying a portion but taxpayers are picking up most of the tab. Use that money for upgrades, maintenance, and enhancements of existing play fields, trails, parking, and restrooms at Fort Steilacoom Park.
Mike Brandstetter says
Upgrades to trails, ball fields, and parking are important and being invested in. We can see tangible results ongoing now. The location of the pavilion is in an open area now used for larger special events but will enhance that space. The substantial investment by the Rotary is making this possible without impacting the natural areas of the park. Its looking like a win for the community.
Bev says
Where will that be, on the corner Steilacoom Blvd and Farwest Dr, 87th Ave or in the Park by the lake?
Mike Brandstetter says
The planned location is in open field South of the playground where often a temporary stage is now set up.
Chris says
It is important to remember Mike’s point–the park already utilizes portable stages which have to be brought in by truck whenever a performance or other activity requires it, so this will make things much easier and more professional. Also, if I recall, the park is about 500 square acres, so allocating 1 acre seems like a small concession considering how many great things the pavilion will allow the community to enjoy, whether it be drama productions, the Tacoma Symphony, children’s programs, and more.
Many cities have had great success with similar facilities and it’s exciting to see what this can add to our community. By the way, parking, traffic, etc. have all been studied at length and any potential problems fully addressed.