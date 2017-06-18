Fort Steilacoom Pavilion in the Park agreement before Council

For three years the city has worked with the Rotary Club of Lakewood to establish a community gathering space in Fort Steilacoom Park.

A series of public meetings were held, including a thorough community review process, which ultimately led to the design of a multi-use structure and a preferred location for the “Pavilion in the Park” project.

The proposed structure is roughly 1 acre and includes a stage, sound and lighting equipment and storage rooms. It also has access and park space to support exterior building needs, landscaping and spectator seating.

Estimated cost for developing this project is $750,000, of which $450,000 will come from the city’s lodging tax capital funds and $300,000 will come from cash and in-kind services from the Rotary Club of Lakewood.

The pavilion will provide a venue for community gatherings, ceremonies, performances, entertainment and special events.

The City Council is expected to review and vote on an agreement at its Monday meeting outlining the partnership with the Rotary Club of Lakewood and the plan moving forward to develop the pavilion.