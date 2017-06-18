Eat, Drink, and Gamble for a Great Cause

Attendees of the 4th annual Casino Royale fundraising event will eat, drink, and gamble all for a great cause on Saturday, June 24, 7 pm – 11 pm, at the Tacoma Mountaineers Club.

Hosted each year by Emergency Food Network’s Ambassador Board, this lively event will raise funds in support of hunger relief, translating into thousands of meals for food-insecure residents of Pierce County.

Guests of the event will try their luck at Black Jack, Texas Hold’em, Roulette, and Craps, as well as a live raffle, while enjoying appetizers, drinks and an all-around great time. Included in the $50 ticket price is $1,000 of carnival money with which to gamble throughout the evening.

Additionally, non-perishable food items will be collected at the event. Items that are most needed include: peanut butter, canned stews, canned meats, infant formula, baby food, diapers, canned fruits, and canned vegetables.

Community events like this play an important role in helping meet the needs of hungry Pierce County neighbors. Every dollar makes a difference. Emergency Food Network is able to distribute $12 worth of food for every $1 raised. Last year, they provided more than 14.8 million pounds of food to 68 food pantries throughout Pierce County accommodating 1.3 million visits from Pierce County residents in need.

For more information about Casino Royale and to purchase tickets visit www.efoodnet.org.