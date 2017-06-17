TNT: Black Bear Diners opening in Lakewood and South Hill

Two Black Bear Diners are opening in Pierce County. The first opens on or around June 19 in Lakewood. A South Hill location will follow.
Read more: Black Bear Diners opening in Lakewood and South Hill | The News Tribune
The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place
Two Black Bear Diners are opening in Pierce County. The first opens on or around June 19 in Lakewood. A South Hill location will follow.
Read more: Black Bear Diners opening in Lakewood and South Hill | The News Tribune
Leave a Reply