I-5 exit to I-705 and SR 7 reduced to single lane

TACOMA – Contractor crews building HOV lanes near the Tacoma Dome will reduce the southbound Interstate 5 exit to I-705 and State Route 7 (exit #133) to a single lane during the overnight hours of June 19.

The around-the-clock lane closure, which drivers will see beginning at 5 a.m. on June 20, will begin just past the Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5. The lane closure allows crews to safely reconstruct the shoulder along southbound I-5.

Drivers can expect increased congestion and delays during the 10 working day closure. The contractor plans to have the lane re-opened by July 3, however inclement weather could delay the reopening date.

Visit the Tacomatraffic.com web page for updated HOV construction information. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.

