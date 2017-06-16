WSDOT performance report analyzes workforce development

With a substantial number of retirements potentially looming on the horizon, the Washington State Department of Transportation is implementing strategies to ensure the quality of its services keep pace with the needs of the public, according to the agency’s latest quarterly performance report.

Some 44 percent of WSDOT employees agency-wide will be eligible for retirement by 2021, with 20 percent of those considered probable to retire. WSDOT analyzes this issue and discusses workforce development progress in the latest edition of the Gray Notebook.

This edition, which summarizes the quarter that ended March 31, includes annual articles on bicyclist and pedestrian safety, travel information trends, and wetlands-protection efforts:

· There were 93 (19 percent) more serious injuries and six (6 percent) more fatalities involving bicyclists and pedestrians in 2016 compared to 2015.

· The number of @wsdot_traffic Twitter followers increased 130 percent from about 143,000 to nearly 330,000 between in April 2016 and March 2017.

· WSDOT compensated for impacts to the environment caused by construction projects by adding 16 new wetlands and stream-mitigation sites on 99 acres in 2016.

To learn more about WSDOT’s performance or to review “Gray Notebook65” or its condensed “Lite” version, visit WSDOT’s Accountability website.