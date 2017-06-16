New bridge in Tacoma gets its girders starting June 19

TACOMA – Drivers who use the eastbound State Route 16 ramp to northbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma will need to use an alternate route or follow a signed detour during overnight hours the week of June 19.

Contractor crews building direct connect HOV lanes are closing the ramp to safely install eight new bridge girders and build bridge deck form work on a new northbound I-5 bridge.

Closure details are as follows:

Monday, June 19 to Thursday, June 22

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. each night to 4 a.m. each following morning.

Friday, June 23

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day.

During the overnight closures, drivers will be detoured using southbound I-5 and the South 56th Street interchange.

Construction photos for this project can be found on WSDOT’s Flickr account.

Visit the Tacomatraffic.com web page for updated HOV construction information. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.