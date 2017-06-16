HOV girder installation and paving bring lane, ramp closures

TACOMA – Contractor crews working on three separate HOV projects in Tacoma have multiple overnight ramp and temporary lane closures scheduled for early Saturday morning, June 17, and the week of June 19. All closures will have signed detours in place.

Drivers who use eastbound State Route 16 to northbound Interstate 5 during overnight hours will want to plan ahead for five nights of ramp closures for girder installation and deck form work on a new northbound I-5 bridge. Drivers will be detoured using southbound I-5 and the South 56th Street interchange. Specific closure hours are listed below.

Another item to note: the southbound I-5 exit to I-705 and SR 7 will be reduced to a single lane for approximately 10 working days beginning at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20. Drivers can expect increased congestion and delays during the lane closure while crews rebuild the shoulder.

Overnight closure schedule:

Saturday, June 17 (early morning closure)

Southbound I-5 exits to westbound SR 16 and 38th Street will close from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. for striping. Drivers will be detoured using South 56th Street and northbound I-5.

Monday, June 19

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

Southbound I-5 exit to SR 7 and I-705 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

Northbound I-5 exit to northbound SR 167 will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Tuesday, June 20

Southbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane starting at the Port of Tacoma Road to Delin Street. Single lane closures begin 8 p.m. with three lanes closing at 11:59 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. the following day.

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. the following day.

Southbound I-705 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

South 38th Street ramp to northbound SR 7 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Wednesday, June 21 – Summer Solstice

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. the following day.

Northbound I-5 collector/distributor exit to I-705 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Thursday, June 22

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. the following day.

South 38th Street ramp to northbound SR 7 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Pacific Avenue ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

I-705 ramps to northbound I-5 and southbound SR 7 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Friday, June 23

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. the following day.

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day.

Visit the Tacomatraffic.com web page for updated HOV construction information. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.