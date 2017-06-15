St. Frances Cabrini New “Walk to Math” program triumphs remarkable results

Submitted by St. Frances Cabrini School

The New Math program, which is extremely rigorous, allows students to be put in to specific math classes based on skill not age. This allows the students who need reinforcing or to go at a slower pace to solidify their math foundational skills. It also allows those students that excel in math to receive two High School math credits before leaving St. Frances Cabrini.

This was the first year of the program. All students from 5th through 8th grade literally walked in to different skill classes. The results were amazing. This gave four students the opportunity to take High School geometry. The results were in the High School placement test. The four students that took the High School geometry will be placed into Algebra 2 at Steilacoom High School.

The two students going to Bellarmine Preparatory will be placed in advanced Algebra/Trigonometry. All of those that took the High School algebra 1 will be placed into geometry.

The other side benefit we are seeing are students really taking ownership of their own learning. St. Frances Cabrini is striving to be excellent in all areas providing a 21st Century education.