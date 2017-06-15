Pierce Transit routes an easy way to access Festival of Sail event

Pierce Transit is adding extra bus service on Saturday and Sunday, June 17 and 18, to help people get to and from the Festival of Sail. In addition, many Pierce Transit buses running their regular routes all four days of the festival, June 15 – 18, can also help people access the event.

The Festival of Sail, which features some of the grandest ships of yore, will take place primarily along the Foss Waterfront. Here are some of the ways people can take transit to and from the event:

Route 13

Pierce Transit Route 13 travels closest to the festival, with stops along Dock Street at S. 21st St., S. 19th St. (near the Museum of Glass) and S. 15th St.

On Thursday and Friday, Route 13 follows its regular schedule, except with a detour onto Pacific Avenue (instead of Dock St.) for southbound trips. The southbound stops along Pacific will be at S. 11th St., S. 15th St. and S. 19th St.

Route 13 usually only runs on weekdays, but Pierce Transit is operating it on Saturday and Sunday, June 17 and 18, for the Festival of Sail. On those days Route 13 will run between the Tacoma Dome Station (Zone E) and Pacific Ave./S. 11th St., with stops along Dock St. The first bus will leave the Tacoma Dome Station at 8:30 a.m., with the last return trip at 5:30 p.m. both days. A trip is scheduled to leave approximately every 20 minutes. Festival-goers heading back to Tacoma Dome Station can catch Route 13 on Dock St. (S. 21st St., S. 19th St. [Glass Museum] or S. 15th St.) or on Pacific Ave. (S. 11th St., S. 14th St. or S. 19th St.).

Parking is FREE at the Tacoma Dome Station. Please note that parking fills up very early on weekdays, but there should be plenty of space available on Saturday and Sunday.

Other Routes

Many other Pierce Transit routes travel to downtown Tacoma for easy access to the festival, including routes 1, 2, 3, 11, 15, 16, 28, 41, 42, 45, 48, 57, 500 and 501. Most of these routes serve stops at Pacific Ave. and S. 14th St., and at Pacific Ave. and S. 19th St.

Fares

Local fares apply to these trips. Each boarding is $2 for adults, $1 youth (ages 6-18), and $1 discounted fare with a Regional Reduced Fare Permit. Children ages 5 and younger ride free with a fare-paying passenger. All Day Passes can be purchased on the bus ($5 adults; $2.50 youth/discounted) with exact cash, and ORCA cards may be used. Valid passes and One Ride Tickets will also be honored for fare payment.

SHUTTLE Customers

Pierce Transit specialized transportation is available for registered SHUTTLE customers, during normal SHUTTLE service hours. Call 253.581.8000, option 1, then option 2, one to five days in advance to schedule your trip.

Customer Service

For help planning their trip riders may contact Pierce Transit’s customer service representatives at 253.581.8000, option 1, weekdays from 6:30 am – 6:30 pm. They may also visit piercetransit.org for trip planning.

More Information

For additional details about Pierce Transit routes that will reach the Festival of Sail, visit piercetransit.org/2017-festival-sail/.