The Suburban Times

The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place

Click

Obituary Notices

By Leave a Comment

New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Theodore Lawrence Newton, Jr.; Mildred Jean Herron; Willie Thomas Little Sr.; Rachael Kathryn Shaffer; Carla Jan Stevens. Mountain View Funeral Home: Carolyn B. Ghilarducci.

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *