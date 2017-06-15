Mister is Pet of the Week

Looking for some bunny to love? Featured Pet Mister would love to be your one. The English Lop is around one-year-old, and is an indoor-only house rabbit.

He’s a pretty laid back fellow, but does have a sense of humor about him and enjoys being able to stretch his legs during daily hop time.

While Mister’s long ears are quite handsome and regal, they can also be a bit of a burden to the bun. Sometimes they get caught underfoot or dragged through his surroundings, leaving him prone to ear infections. So his most notable feature will be need to be kept clean, inside and out.

Although Mister may require some extra care (his teeth will also need to be monitored and possibly trimmed), he’ll reward his family with charm and a heart of gold. Please reach out to his foster family at GSSU1720 for more information. #A516670. Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.