Build a better world through Summer Reading at Pierce County Library System

TACOMA – Pierce County residents of all ages will improve their reading skills, earn prizes and have guaranteed fun this summer during Pierce County Library System’s Summer Reading, June 24 through Sept. 3 at all Pierce County Libraries.

“Keeping students reading during the summer is critical to keeping them on the path to school success and graduation,” said Georgia Lomax, executive director for the Library System. “Studies show that children need opportunities to continue thinking and learning to avoid summer learning slide. The summer reading program helps students maintain their skills. It is also fun, free learning for all ages.”

For the first time, Pierce County Library is kicking off Summer Reading with an event—a Read-a-Thon in 18 of the Library System’s full service libraries, Saturday, June 24, 1-3 p.m. During the Read-a-Thon, adults and children may read, enjoy a story time, act in a readers’ theater, and have fun with other activities in their library. For every hour read, readers earn a bookplate for a new book in their library.

Also, for the first time, as part of Summer Reading, children up to age 18 may enjoy free lunches at the Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave S,, Tacoma, 98444, Monday through Friday, June 26-Sept. 3. Franklin Pierce Schools, Bethel School District and Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction sponsor the free lunch program.

Throughout the summer, people who may have fines from overdue books or materials may read down their fines. For the first ten hours of reading, children and adults may get up to $5 off of their fines.

Pierce County Library’s Summer Reading involves tens of thousands of people. Summer Reading strengthens community engagement, helps maintain and improve students’ reading skills, and provides equitable access for fun learning opportunities. This year’s theme, Build a Better World, offers free events for people of all ages to engage in building a better world in their community and beyond.

For children, events include dancing in a beehive; taking flight with parachutes, gliders and stomp rockets; building like an engineer; and meeting real zoo animals. Reading rewards include free pizza from Round Table Pizza, free admission to Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium and Northwest Trek Wildlife Park and tickets to a Tacoma Rainiers game.

For teenagers, the program includes reading, online gamification programs, videos and in-community challenges. Teens will compete for badges and prizes by completing activities such as volunteering at an animal shelter and writing a post about it; reading a dancer’s biography and creating a music video; or going for a hike and posting information about what they saw. Teen rewards include gift cards to local and online retailers.

For adults, experiences include hearing from local authors, learning how to save and care for un-owned cats, finding out how to power homes with solar energy, and growing edible yards. Adult rewards include gift cards to local businesses.

For people in adult care facilities, who are homebound, in child care, or children in low-income neighborhoods, Pierce County Library also takes Summer Reading on the road with books, movies and audiobooks, as well as programs and opportunities to earn prizes.

During Summer Reading, the Library System encourages people to bring non-perishable food items to any Pierce County Library for Emergency Food Network; to help hungry families in their communities.

Contributions from CHI Franciscan Health, Gordon Thomas Honeywell, Mary Bridge Children’s, and Wells Fargo to Pierce County Library Foundation help sponsor Summer Reading.