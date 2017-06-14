TNT: Lakewood Towne Center car prowl suspect takes plea deal

Brandon Starks, the Tacoma man police linked to nearly 30 car break-ins at the Lakewood Towne Center in January, will serve a year in prison.
Read more: Lakewood Towne Center car prowl suspect takes plea deal | The News Tribune
Read more: Lakewood Towne Center car prowl suspect takes plea deal | The News Tribune
Comments
Sean Graver says
Summary:
-Each crime of breaking into cars and stealing other peoples belongings and forgery = About 12 days in jail.
-First-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and motor vehicle theft = No consequences.
-Restitution to victims = $0.00
That should really teach him a lesson.
Fred says
The first responsibility of the criminal justice system is to protect the public. The police have done their job, but the prosecutor has not. Citizens deserve compensation.
Tom says
And this is why Lakewood has and will continue to have a property crime issue. With good behavior and due to budget constraints in PC Jail, he will be back at it in less than 30 days.
Gregory Horn says
What a sad outcome for the victims. No justice and no restitution. I feel sorry for the Lakewood Police also. They did excellent work for this lame outcome.
Nice work Prosecutor Lindquist. I’ll remember you come Election Day.