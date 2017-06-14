The Suburban Times

TNT: Lakewood Towne Center car prowl suspect takes plea deal

Brandon Starks, the Tacoma man police linked to nearly 30 car break-ins at the Lakewood Towne Center in January, will serve a year in prison.

