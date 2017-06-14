Operation Shield Foundation finds success, seeks more projects

Operation Shield Foundation (www.operationshieldfoundation.org) was established by the employees of Veterans Lending Group (VLG) in 2016. “Born out of a desire to mobilize and impart change within our communities, Operation Shield is committed to serving, educating & supporting military families.”

Guided by these beliefs, the employees of VLG are working together to make sure that our communities have resources and access to opportunities that they need to thrive. Operation Shield plans and implements a variety of projects and fundraisers that impact various socio-economic groups within our communities. These events are called “Days of Giving”. Through their passion, desire and gratitude, the employees of VLG have come together to bring this idea to fruition.

Operation Shield Foundation is an outreach program designed to aid in building our communities one project at a time. The platform we have created that allows us to get involved in our surrounding communities is simple. We are a part of those communities. It’s our sweat, our love and our hope for these communities that inspire us to help them grow and reach their fullest potential. We as a team are consistently looking for new projects and ways to impact the world!

This past year and a half the Foundation was able to participate and serve in the following “Days of Giving”: send care packages to deployed soldiers, provide Easter Baskets for children of Veteran families that were a part of Operation Ward 57, “Walk A Mile in Her Shoes”- Sex Trafficking Awareness Walk, Adopt a Family for Christmas through Operation Ward 57, Food Drive for Puyallup Schools, “Dinner and Game Night” for JBLM Soldiers and Families, Toy Drive for Santa’s Castle, Blood Drive for Cascade Regional Blood Services at the Puyallup Office, volunteer at the Fish Food Bank in Graham. We also donated our time to a painting project at the McChord Athletic Center and painted and built shelves for the JBLM Thrift Shop.

Operation Shield has no paid employees. All proceeds received become part of our projects. We are excited about what the future holds. “Where action creates change!” We look forward and encourage our community partners to join us in immobilizing and imparting change one community at a time!

www.facebook.com/OpShieldFDN/