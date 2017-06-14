Celebration of Skateboarding Expected to Draw Over 1,000 Community Members

Alchemy Skateboarding, a local nonprofit, is preparing to host its fifth annual Go Skate Tacoma event in honor of national Go Skateboarding Day and the contributions that skaters make in their communities.

Skateboarding is a remarkably positive activity that naturally builds resilience, athleticism, creativity, discipline, and a unique understanding of city space. Alchemy expects its Go Skate Tacoma event to draw over 1,500 individuals from diverse niches in our community for a one-of-a-kind, city-wide celebration of skateboarding.

Alchemy exists to empower youth skateboarders to build a positive community and realize personal, academic, and vocational success. It is motivated by a vision of a future where skateboarders are recognized as positive contributors and an integral part of the thriving, vibrant Tacoma community. Join us in celebrating the hard work and academic success of local skaters during our “Grad-U-Skate” Ceremony and hear more about how skateboarding is helping to positively transform the lives of local youth during our “Moment of Change.”

This year’s event will be held in Tollefson Plaza on Saturday, June 17 from 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, and will include free skate lessons, skate competitions, open skate times, a bounce house, a raffle, craft booths, and screen printing provided by The T-Shirt Men. Bring your own shirt or jacket for a free print, or buy a blank shirt the day of!

For more information about this event and about Alchemy Skateboarding, please contact Executive Director Robert Boyle at rboyle@alchemyskate.org and visit www.alchemyskate.org