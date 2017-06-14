C-17 to be named “Spirit of Joint Base Lewis-McChord”

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – In honor of the October 2010 consolidation of Fort Lewis and McChord Air Force Base, a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to McChord Field will be named “The Spirit of Joint Base Lewis-McChord” during an official ceremony hosted July 5 on the McChord Field flightline.

The “Spirit of Joint Base Lewis-McChord” name commemorates the Fort Lewis and McChord Field joint basing effort. It recognizes the complementary efforts of both Army and Air Force missions to provide warfighter training, material movement, and national defense capabilities in the Pacific Northwest. It also pays tribute to being the only one of 12 United States Department of Defense joint bases in the world, and the only joint installation in Washington State.