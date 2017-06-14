Bates: Take Pierce Transit to the Festival of Sail this weekend

Ships Ahoy! Come to the shores of the Puget Sound for Festival of Sail® . Catch Pierce Transit Local Bus Service to the festival June 15-18, 2017. It’s a rare chance to catch a glimpse, step aboard, and even set sail on some of the grandest ships of yore. Tacoma will be one of only a handful of Pacific ports that will host the historic ships.

Local fares apply. $2 each boarding for adults, $1 youth (ages 6-18), and $1 discounted fare with Regional Reduced Fare Permit. Children ages 5 and younger ride free with a fare paying passenger. All Day Passes can be purchased on the bus with exact cash. ORCA cards may be used. Valid passes and One Ride Tickets will also be honored for fare payment.

For help planning your trip contact our friendly customer service representatives at 253.581.8000, option 1, weekdays from 6:30 am – 6:30 pm. Or use the Trip Planner at the left for trip planning.

Enjoy the Festival of Sail® and let us help you get to this event with easy, convenient bus service.

Pierce Transit Bus Service

Many Pierce Transit routes travel to Downtown Tacoma for easy access to the Festival including 1 , 2 , 3 , 11 , 15 , 16 , 28 , 41 , 42 , 45 , 48 , 57 , 500 , and 501 . Most of these routes serve stops at Pacific Ave & S 14th St, and at Pacific Ave & S 19th St. From these stops it’s an easy walk.

From the stop at Pacific Ave & S 14th simply walk south to S 15th St then travel east (toward the water) to Dock St.

From the stop at Pacific Ave & S 19th, just cross the Bridge of Glass down to Dock St.

>>For more information about routes and shuttles, please go to the Pierce Transit website.

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.