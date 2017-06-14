3rd Consecutive Soccer and Life Skills Camp

Submitted by Amy Trevino, Little Church on the Prairie

Reality Sports Soccer and Life Skills Camp for Grades K-5. For the 3rd consecutive year, Reality Sports and The Little Church on the Prairie will host this amazing camp, July 10-14, 6:30-8:00 p.m. at Four Heroes Elementary School in Lakewood, WA.

“This event gets bigger and better every year,” says Cathy Norberg, camp organizer. Kids will love practicing and playing on the turfed field behind Four Heroes, and parents will enjoy the covered spectator area with a playground for younger siblings. Reality Sports is a non-profit sports ministry based in Puyallup, WA.

Reality Sports Director of Soccer, Garrett Lordahl and his team of soccer coaches will lead the camp. Garrett’s playing experience includes three seasons at the NCAA Division I level with the Washington Huskies. He trained with the Tacoma Stars in 2013 and the U23 Seattle Sounders in 2013 and 2014. He holds a National D Coaching License.

Cost is by donation and this camp fills quickly. Space is limited to 50. Register online www.RealitySports.org by June 25th for a guaranteed camp t-shirt then get ready to join us for a great summer event!