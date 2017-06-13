TLT announces Planned Parenthood fund raiser

Tacoma Little Theatre is partnering with Found Space Productions for a stage reading of the play, “Love, Loss and What I Wore” written by Nora and Delia Ephron, which is based on the bestselling book by Ilene Beckerman.

The one-time performance will be for the benefit of Planned Parenthood of the Greater Northwest and Hawaiian Islands.

“Love, Loss and What I Wore” is a compilation of monologues and ensemble pieces about women, clothes and memory that covers all the important subjects – like mothers, prom dresses, mothers, buying bras and, of course, mothers!

“Love, Loss, and What I Wore” is directed by Suzy Willhoft and features the talents of Ellen Peters, Chevi Chung, Deya Ozburn, Ashley MacPhail and Sharry O’Hare.

This production of funny and often poignant stories plays one night only, Saturday, June 24 at 7:30 at Tacoma Little Theatre at 210 N. I Street.

Tickets are $10 for all seats and may be purchased by calling the Box Office at (253) 272-2281 or going online to www.tacomalittletheatre.com.

A portion of all proceeds from the evening’s presentation will be donated to Planned Parenthood.