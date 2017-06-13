Pierce College Dental Hygiene program completes accreditation process with glowing reviews

The commitment of the Pierce College Dental Hygiene team is more evident than ever after the program recently completed an in-depth self-study accreditation report for the Commission on Dental Accreditation (CODA). CODA requires annual tracking and reporting, along with an in-depth self-study every seven years, designed to show that each program meets six standards of accreditation.

After two years of work, program officials submitted a report consisting of 2,605 pages of narrative, reports, graphs and more, all in an effort to prove that the institution supports the program from admissions, finance, facilities and that the curriculum meets professional standards for dental hygienists around the nation.

The final feedback from CODA was brief, as they had no recommendations or suggestions for improvement, said program Director Monica Hospenthal. “I am truly proud of the Dental Hygiene team and know that our program is exceptional, but it is always a relief to be recognized by others for what we do and how we do it,” she said. “Our Dental Hygiene team makes every attempt to set the stage of learning for the success of our students without compromising patient care or outcomes. I am very grateful to be leading such a strong and dedicated team.”

Story reprinted, with permission, from Pierce News website.