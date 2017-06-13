Four Heroes receives grant from Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries

LAKEWOOD, WASH.– Four Heroes Elementary received a $6,000 grant from the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries recently. More than $930, 000 in grants will be distributed to 160 school libraries across the country, including three in Washington state, this year for the purchase of reading materials.

Four Heroes Elementary School media specialist Britni Proudman applied for the grant, with the intent to update library materials to spark student interest in reading.

“Inherent in keeping Four Heroes students excited about reading is providing them with material that is current and accurate,” stated Proudman. “It is easier to make a significant impact on the reading skills or the general knowledge available to our 700 students when your circulation was up-to-date and accurate.”

Since Proudman became the media specialist at the start of the 2016-17 school year, she has made significant gains in promoting reading to her students.

“Library time at our school has been increased to allow students more access to media. The leveled reading program is available during their lunchtime; book clubs have formed; and multiple students come daily–sometimes even twice a day–to swap and get another book. Excitement is in the air at Four Heroes about reading, and this grant will further this enthusiasm and spark interests that would not have been piqued previously,” said Proudman.

According to a press release, “the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries provides grants of up to $7,000 to our nation’s neediest schools to extend, update and diversify the book and print collections in their libraries, with the goal of encouraging students to develop a love of reading and learning.” For more information, visit laurabushfoundation.org.