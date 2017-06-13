Dad’s get half-price admission to Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium on Father’s Day June 18

Tacoma, Wash. – Father’s Day is meant for family time. And there’s no better place for a great outing or get-together than at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, where all dads get half-off general admission on Father’s Day, June 18.

The zoo and aquarium connects adults and children of all ages with the distinct beauty and fascinating behavior of animals from around the world.

Come face-to-face with 16 sharks in the South Pacific Aquarium. www.pdza.org/aquariums

See endangered Sumatran tigers roam bamboo-studded habitats and elephants dine in the Asian Forest Sanctuary. www.pdza.org/asian-forest-sanctuary

Watch polar bears swim in the Arctic Tundra exhibit. www.pdza.org/polar-bear

Touch a sea star or a sea urchin in the Marine Discovery Center. www.pdza.org/marine-discovery-center.

Explore Kids’ Zone www.pdza.org/kids-zone where children can climb, hop and perch just like animals, meet critters up close and feed the goats.

The animals aren’t the only attraction. “Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea” www.pdza.org/washed-ashore is an outdoor exhibit of larger-than-life sea creatures sculpted from garbage that washed up on beaches. The display runs through Oct. 21.

Father’s Day hours are 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.

For more information, visit www.pdza.org.