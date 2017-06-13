CPTC to Showcase Both Campuses at Evening Open House

Clover Park Technical College will host its next Evening Open House Wednesday, June 14, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., with programs open at both the Lakewood and South Hill Campuses.

The event is open to the public and anyone wishing to get a closer look at any of the 43 programs CPTC offers. CPTC holds this event biannually to give the community an opportunity to get a face-to-face look at the campus, programs and faculty, and to answer any questions from potential students.

For the first time, the Open House will feature a “Friends & Family” theme, where students, alumni, faculty, and staff are encouraged to show off their programs to their friends and family. This will also be the first time both campuses will be open for the event, which previously brought representatives from the South Hill Campus programs to Lakewood.

Additionally, there will be resources and information for veterans, financial aid workshops, WorkSource Development, I-BEST, faculty meet-and-greets and more. Attendees can meet in Building 23 to pick up a schedule of events and welcome packet.

For more information please contact Janet Holm at 253-589-5545.