TLT tells all that Liberty is dead!

Return with us to those double feature days of yesteryear when the Western Movie vied with Sci-fi films for first place in the hearts of the matinee teens.

It’s the 1950’s. You could take in a Saturday matinee and see a double feature along with coming attractions, a newsreel, at least one cartoon and sometimes even an extra one-reeler for half a buck!

That’s 50 cents for a full day’s escape from pushing that stiff reel mower around the yard to cut the grass or looking after you kid sister.

And the Sci-Fi films were cool with all the big bugs and stuff – but those cowboys were just awesome! A kid didn’t have to think who the good guys were – they all wore white hats; the bad guys always wore black ones. The hero always got the girl but sometimes gave her up ‘cause he was an honorable man, even if he was a drifter, and he sort of loved her – like in “Shane,” one of the first westerns for grown-ups.

There have been so many Westerns since Broncho Billy took to the screen in the first one, “The Great Train Robbery,” in 1903. It’s amazing that the thousands of Westerns and the legends of that time have lived so long since the “Western” history lasted only about 50 years.

Everything started just after the Civil War ended around 1865 and was in its last throes of existence around 1915. This is deemed one of this country’s bloodiest wars, claiming the lives of almost one million American military men, not to speak of civilians. With little left to come home to, the ragtag veterans turned westward to establish a new life.

Some looked for new land to rebuild lost farms; some, who had learned to kill quickly and without compunction, became outlaws and gun-slingers.

“The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance,” written by Jethro Compton, is a tale about that dwindling time.

It concerns a young attorney, Ransome Foster, who travels west in 1890 to start a practice. He is waylaid by Liberty Valance and gang, who beat him mercilessly and leave him for dead in the desert just outside of the town of Twotrees. Foster is found by Bert Barricune, a local rancher who is courting saloon owner Hallie Jackson, so, he takes the near-dead man to her for care and recovery.

Foster heals, decides to open a law office in Twotrees and swears vengeance toward Valance. Waiting for the perfect moment, he stats reading classes for the illiterate townspeople, including Hallie and a black man, Jim Mosten, who works for her. Mosten, known as The Reverend, is a gentle soul who has an autographic memory.

Much to Barricune’s chagrin, Foster and Jackson fall in love by the time they hear that Valance is on his way to Twotrees. Once there, the villain commits a heinous crime, just because he could. When Foster hears the news, he decides it is time to fulfill his promise of vengeance, which brings the audience to the climax of the show. And what a climax it is!

“The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance,” brings to a close Tacoma Little Theatre’s 98th season of theatrical offerings.

How fortunate it is that David Domkoski, a director who has been in and out of the local theatre scene for more than 30 years, chose this time to pop back in after a lengthy hiatus and TLT snagged him to direct this gripping drama of love, hate and psychological tension. This is a tale of good versus evil and Domkoski has drawn all the pathos out of it possible – it is obvious that the director loves this show and has transferred his feelings to his cast and drenched the audience with them. Domkoski is aided in his work by an able technical crew.

Stacia Russell is Stage Manager/Assistant Director, who has Nora McCarthy as her Assistant Stage Manager.

Blake R. York’s set design of the Twotrees’ saloon is authentic in all aspects, from the swinging barroom doors to the stairs leading to the upper floors. This massive set takes up the whole stage and offers the director ample acting spaces.

Michele Graves, resident costume designer, gives the actors equally authentic garb to wear which fits the era. Prop Master Jeffery Weaver dresses the set with appropriate antlers, skins and wanted posters of the times. Niclas Olson does lights.

The cast of a dozen sports three newcomers to theatre, Joseph Bighorse, Lisa Kremer and Emma McCarthy. Along with Nora McCarthy, these four make up the Ensemble who not only fill in for townspeople but take on the jobs of set crew; all do their work efficiently and ably.

Since this story starts in 1910 with flashbacks to 1890, the 25 years over which the tale unfolds is helped along by a Narrator. Margret Parobek plays this off-stage role along with filling in as Jane Dowitt.

Ben Stahl is the town Marshal. Reluctant to get involved with the likes of the dangerous Valance, the Marshal always seems to be somewhere other than where Valance is when needed. Stahl shows a nicely developed nonchalant attitude to his unavailability.

Curtis Beech holds forth as the Deputy Marshal. Beech has developed a memorable character, as is his wont with all roles he does. This invisible Deputy follows two steps behind Stahl’s marshal and has only three lines in the show but his reactions to what’s going on about him can be read in his character’s face and body language.

Chris James is Bert Barricune, who saves our hero more than once. James nicely underplays his feelings in the role, hiding them beneath a quiet anger of loss and the knowledge that he did the right thing at the right time; very nicely done.

Jill Heinecke is Hallie Jackson, the saloon owner, who got the man she was supposed to for the right reason. Heinecke starts her character off as a brawling brat who seems to have forgotten she is a woman during her lone survival of the times but softens as love blossoms her into womanhood. The actor maintains a rapport with the audience wordlessly letting them know she has done the right thing.

Nick Butler is The Reverend Jim Mosten. Butler is excellent in the role. He has developed a simple man with simple needs and extraordinary talents. His kindliness shows through as does his deadly decision which builds his ire to the breaking point – very good work.

Jacob Tice plays Ransome Foster with all the naiveté that good always reigns over evil – until his character meets evil. Tice changes to a man willing to risk all for a change to prove his beliefs. As usual, Tice perfects the many facets of his role and serves them to the audience is an appropriate manner.

Mason Quinn is the unconscionable Liberty Valance. Not only does this excellent actor act the part he looks the part. This charming gentle man assumes a devil-like appearance with s snarl hidden below his piercing eyes which turns into a grimace of glee when taunting turns to true evil. Valance is one of Quinn’s best roles to date.

“The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance” continues at Tacoma Little Theatre at 210 North I Street through June 18 at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturday with 2 p.m. matinees Sunday. There is a Pay-What-You-Can performance on Thursday, June 15.

For more information or to make reservations call the theatre at (253) 272-2281 or go online to www.tacomalittletheatre.com.

TLT recommends this show for ages 13 and up because of strong language and violence. However, there is more violence and stronger language in many television programs these days.

“The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance,” though it took place at the beginning of the last century, is a modern western legend with values and problems some similar to ones we face today. It is a thinking person’s story ably presented by director and cast.

This is a story to remember and think and talk about for times to come. Don’t miss this memorable theatrical experience.