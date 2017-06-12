The Gyro Shack’s New Opening has Lakewood Saying “Opa!”

Submitted by The Gyro Shack

The Hercules of Greek cuisine, The Gyro Shack, has announced a new location that will bring its signature gyros to Lakewood. The new restaurant, opening in fall 2017 at 10519 Bridgeport Way SW will expand the brand’s unique, authentic Mediterranean favorites to the coast.

Known for customized Greek gyros and zesty sauces, The Gyro Shack is undertaking an Odyssey in order to share a product fit for Mt. Rainier and Mt. Olympus with local foodies. The 1200 square foot location will feature a convenient drive-up window and a space for indoor seating.

Owned and operated by Todd and Kelly Mulvahill, The Gyro Shack in Lakewood is the first of 14 locations the couple will open in the southern suburbs of Seattle. Arriving on the heels of the recently opened Everett location, the Lakewood location is the second of more than 20 locations slated to open in Washington.

“There is nothing like the rush of excitement in Lakewood when there is a new food option in town,” said Todd, co-owner of The Gyro Shack of Lakewood. “We opened our first Papa Murphy’s here 22 years ago and we are thrilled to be striking up the excitement again by bringing the area’s first The Gyro Shack – which we know the community will love.”

The Mulvahills bring a wealth of restaurant franchising knowledge to The Gyro Shack, priming the Lakewood restaurant and the brand’s expansion for success in the greater Seattle market. The couple currently owns six Papa Murphy’s locations in the region and looks forward to providing their favorite communities with even more delicious restaurant options.

“Once Lakewood tries, our fresh, imaginative menu, we know they’ll be hooked,” said Seth Brink, vice president of operations and development at The Gyro Shack. “We can’t wait to hear Lakewood screaming ‘Opa!’”

The Gyro Shack has long been known as a fast, affordable option for delicious Greek food. Founded by the Zaharioudakis family in Boise, Idaho, with recipes based on those lovingly crafted by its founder, the brand continues to corner the market on extraordinarily fast and uncommonly inventive gyro options that redefine quick-service Mediterranean cuisine.

The Gyro Shack in Lakewood will keep customers’ time a top priority. The experience will provide face-to-face window service and made-to-order gyros with meat carved Off the Spit® and fresh ingredients piled high before customers’ very eyes. Devoted fans will also enjoy a loyalty program that will allow customers to earn points per dollar spent, new admirers will enjoy $5 to spend at their next visit just for signing up and gyro enthusiasts will receive $5 per every 50 points earned.

Gyro offerings at the Lakewood location will range from the traditional to the extraordinary, such as the BLT and the Spicy Bacon Avocado. Vegetarian lovers of Mediterranean fare will also find plenty to tempt their palates, including a veggie gyro, Greek salad, and hummus and pita. The tzatziki and spicy green sauces are a delicious way to top off any order to perfection.

In addition to the exceptional customer experience, The Gyro Shack offers a distinctive franchisee experience that sets the brand apart. As a franchise run by former franchisees with more than 35 years of combined franchising experience, Brink and CEO Doug Miller manage The Gyro Shack with its franchisees’ best interest in mind.

The Gyro Shack is seeking qualified applicants in the Pacific Northwest who currently are multiunit franchisees with restaurant experience. The minimum number of franchises sold to an individual group is three.

More info on menu items can be found at thegyroshack.com.

About The Gyro Shack

Founded by Gus Zaharioudakis, The Gyro Shack began as a food truck and three restaurants in former coffee drive-through kiosks. Today, the brand brings its authentic and unique take on the classic Greek favorites to drive-through customers throughout Boise, with three locations revolutionizing the way customers think about fast Mediterranean cuisine. Using only fresh ingredients, made to order as customers drive up, the brand remains focused on valuing customers’ time and money. It’s “Real Greek, Real Fast!”®

To learn more about The Gyro Shack opportunities, visit www.gyroshackfranchise.com.