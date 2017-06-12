Steilacoom Historical Education Foundation (SHEF) Scholarship winners 2017

Submitted by SHEF

Some of the 28 Steilacoom High School (SHS) class of 2017 who were awarded Steilacoom Historical Education Foundation (SHEF) scholarships. These scholarships were a small portion of the $3.9 million dollars in scholarship awards to Steilacoom High School students to include three appointments to the military academies.

SHEF is part of the national Dollars for Scholars foundation providing scholarships and grants to students and educators. Steilacoom High includes students from DuPont, Steilacoom, Anderson Island and Lakewood.

SHEF would like to thank the generous donors; DuPont Mayor Mike and Robbie Courts, Steilacoom Mayor Ron and Jan Lucas, Linda and Gerry Evanson, Samantha Courts, Steilacoom Kiwanis, DuPont Lions, We Love Steilacoom Association, Steilacoom Education Association, the Shellabarger family, the Garrett Family, the Bair Drug Family, Dave Sellers, John Anderson’s family, Harold Allen Realty, the Art Himmler family, and the O’Grady Family.