Pierce County Library System’s board to discuss service and building plans

TACOMA – The Pierce County Library System Board of Trustees will discuss its strategic service plan, facility master plan for buildings, the Library System’s Summer Reading program, a national campaign focused on the role libraries play in democracy, and other issues at its monthly board meeting at the Administrative Center and Library, 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma 98446, on Wednesday, June 14, 3:30 p.m.
At the June meeting, the Board of Trustees will discuss the following.
- Strategic Plan: the Library System has been developing its strategic plan to meet the highest priority library needs in its communities. Thanks to the input from more than 20 community leaders and nearly 12,000 responses from individuals, the Library is committed to directing services in three primary areas: learning, enjoyment and community connection. The Strategic Plan focuses on a multi-year plan.
- Facility Master Plan: The Library System is updating its facility master plan, which it developed with considerable community and local government input in 2008-2010. Library leaders are updating the plan with new information and data. The Library System is looking at its facilities and potential funding options to ensure the buildings are responsive and support library services that communities expect now through 2030. The board will discuss criteria to locate library buildings based upon factors such as convenience, accessibility and affordability.
- Summer Reading: For the first time, Pierce County Library is kicking off its Summer Reading program with an event—a Read-a-Thon in the Library System’s 18 full service libraries, Saturday, June 24, 1-3 p.m. Through Sept. 3, people of all ages will improve their reading skills, earn prizes, and have fun. The program involves tens of thousands of people. Summer Reading strengthens community engagement, helps maintain and improve students’ reading skills, and provides equitable access for fun learning opportunities. With this year’s theme, Build a Better World, children will dance in a beehive; take flight with parachutes, gliders and stomp rockets; build like an engineer; and meet real zoo animals. Teens will engage with video challenges. Adults will hear from local authors.
- National Campaign for Libraries in Democracy: Urban Libraries Council (ULC), a national association of leading public libraries, is celebrating the important role that libraries play in American and Canadian democracies. Through social and news media channels, ULC is working with public libraries, including Pierce County Library, to promote how libraries help people be better informed, separate fake news from real news, as well as offer numerous resources and programs to heighten democracy. Through the campaign’s hashtag #LifeLibertyLibraries, ULC is sharing how libraries are a vital resource in today’s society.
