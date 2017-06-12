Pierce County Library System’s board to discuss service and building plans

TACOMA – The Pierce County Library System Board of Trustees will discuss its strategic service plan, facility master plan for buildings, the Library System’s Summer Reading program, a national campaign focused on the role libraries play in democracy, and other issues at its monthly board meeting at the Administrative Center and Library, 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma 98446, on Wednesday, June 14, 3:30 p.m.

At the June meeting, the Board of Trustees will discuss the following.