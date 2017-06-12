Letter: Possibly your last chance to see the Crushers play this season

This is not your thank-you letter to our many, many sponsors. That will come later. This is just a heads up that this Tuesday evening, 6 p.m., the Crushers will take on the mighty Mariners (no, not those Mariners) at Clover Park High School (behind the admin. building).

To beat the Mariners in this showdown will be a monumental task given the times we’ve seen them during the regular season.

But the Crushers do not lack heart.

The Crushers finished the regular schedule solidly in third place in the Lakewood Baseball Club’s PONY league (Protect Our Nation’s Youth) Mustang Division, and have been fighting their way back through the playoffs over the last four games.

What an exciting team to watch in this their fourth year under head coach Mike Barr!

Since their inaugural season the team has been largely composed of players from Tillicum Elementary School. Even players who now attend school elsewhere have returned to play for the Crushers.

And this year, as every year, the team has been financially supported by the community, primarily the Tillicum community.

The community-Crusher partnership is our very own Friday Night Lights!

And the boys are responding with outstanding baseball in their proudly worn orange-and-black.

If you’ve got an orange t-shirt, wear it to the game this Tuesday night.

If you’ve got orange socks; or orange paint for your car window; or orange anything, just re-orrange your schedule and be there.

Tuesday.

June 13.

Six P.M.

Clover Park High School.

We are . . . Crushers!