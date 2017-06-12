The Suburban Times

Lakewood Asian Film Fest Dates Announced

By

Lakewood Arts Commission member Phil Raschke announced the dates of this year’s 5th Annual Asian Film Fest to be August 11-13 (Friday-Sunday).

The event will be held at Pierce College, Fort Steilacoom campus and will be presented free to the public.  Event will once again feature five outstanding, award winner foreign films plus juried art and photographic exhibits as well as a special Bonsai display, entertainment and daily prizes. Raschke said more details will be coming soon.

