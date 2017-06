Submitted by Diane Formoso

Caring for Kids is collecting new and used baseball mitts for kids in our community. If you have one to donate please drop it off at the Clover Park main administration building next to Clover Park High School on Gravelly Lake Drive. Drop-off is just inside the front door to the right. Thank you for your help! Questions Diane 253-279-9777 or carekids@comcast.net